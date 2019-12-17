With this weekend’s coming storms, I would like to write about dew point temperate and orographic enhancement and why this can cause such differences in rainfall totals from one Central Coast location to another.
As any experienced aviator or mariner will tell you, knowing the temperature at which dew forms is critical when it comes to forecasting fog. Flying an aircraft, sailing a boat or driving a car in fog can prove challenging.
I once served in an air crew on a U.S. Navy H-2 Seasprite helicopter during a moonless night over the Atlantic Ocean on a mission to find and rescue a sailor who had fallen overboard. After a long search, we found him and deployed our search-and-rescue swimmer. As we were hovering about 40 feet above the ocean, a fog bank moved over our area and made it difficult to keep our swimmer and survivor in sight. Without any visual references, I developed vertigo, or the leans, while hauling the swimmer and survivor back into helicopter with the rescue hoist. I had the overwhelming feeling that the helicopter was leaning over and moving toward the water. One of pilots had the same sensation, but thankfully he kept his eyes on the artificial horizon and gauges in the cockpit.
Since that night, I’ve always paid close attention to the dew point temperature spread before heading out on the water.
The dew point temperature is the temperature at which air must be cooled for it to become saturated. At that point, the air can no longer hold all of its water vapor, some of which condenses into water, as dew or fog. Dew point is simply the temperature when dew forms.
Fog can develop when air temperature and the dew point are within three degrees Fahrenheit of each other. Dew point temperature can also help to determine the heights of cloud ceilings, such as the height of the base of cumulus clouds. When the dew point temperature and air temperature are the same, the relative humidity is at 100 percent.
High dew point temperatures indicate high humidity levels. Depending on the air temperature, dew point temperatures over 60 degrees usually indicate it’s going to be “sticky,” while dew point temperatures of less than 30 degrees usually indicate very dry conditions.
Along the Central Coast, dew point temperatures usually average in the 40s during the winter and the 50s in the summer. Dew point temperatures can average less than 0 degrees Fahrenheit in Fargo, N.D., during winter, very dry indeed; while in New Orleans it can average over 70 degrees during the summer months.
Along the Central Coast, the topography plays an important role in our various rainfall anomalies. The coastal mountains force relatively warm, moisture-laden winds blowing horizontally from the Pacific Ocean to turn vertical or upward.
As the air mass is lifted-up over our coastal mountains (upwind), it cools and eventually reaches its dew point temperature. When this occurs, either clouds, rain, sleet or snow will develop on the windward side of the mountain.
Like squeezing a wet sponge, moisture from this air mass is released in the form of precipitation. This is also called orographic enhancement or uplift.
Areas near or just past the summit will often receive the greatest amount of rain.
On the leeward (downwind) side of the mountain, the air mass is forced downward by gravity and warmed by pressure. The sinking air is drier after losing much of its moisture on the upwind side of the mountain range.
An example of this can be seen in the Sierra Nevada. The lush and fertile Sacramento Valley is fed by the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada, while its eastern slopes descend to the vast Nevada desert.
