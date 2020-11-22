Lindsey: Ever wonder where the Santa Lucia winds come from?

Casey Pozdolski of Los Osos wrote. “I ride mountain bikes on the Cuesta Grade, and I’m curious what causes the awful gusty winds from the north? The early mornings have been so bad they can blow you off your bike if you are not careful! Curious if this is a pattern will continue?”

I have received many other emails commenting on these Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds.

As far as the weather is concerned, this year has been the year of Santa Lucia winds. They were responsible, along with a massive dome of high pressure, for the Death Valley-like 122 degrees Fahrenheit reading in Solvang, and 120 degrees at Cal Poly, busting the previous campus heat record of 112 degrees that was set in September 1971. The San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, and Santa Ynez airports all reported a high of 117 degrees on Sunday, Sept. 6, On that day, I turned 60 years old; a day I will not forget.

So why the stronger than typical Santa Lucia winds this year? To start, the wind speed and direction are two of the most challenging but critical meteorological factors to model and understand.

In general, winds develop because of uneven heating of the Earth’s surface by the sun, which produces pressure differences. Air will flow from areas of high pressure to areas of low pressure. Think of an air leak from a bicycle tire (high pressure) flowing out to the atmosphere (low pressure).

In my daily weather forecast, I often refer to these differences in pressure as gradients. The steeper the pressure gradients, the stronger the winds. So, it would seem that if you have high pressure to the north and low pressure to the south, winds would then blow north to south. However, this is not what happens. The eastward rotation of the Earth on its axis deflects the moving air away from its initial course in the free atmosphere. The free atmosphere lies above the frictional influence of the Earth’s surface.