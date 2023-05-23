The foundation in its first three years has partnered with over 30 organizations locally and in Latin America, more recently in Guatemala, where board members and Rotarians partnered on a humanitarian trip to build water wells for the impoverished rural village of Nueva Concepcion.
The Linda Vista Foundation was launched in 2020 in an effort to improve the quality of life for underserved regions by providing grants and loans to those organizations with humanitarian projects in Mexico, Guatemala, Ecuador, Honduras and Colombia, as well as in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
Solvang Rotarians Dr. Art Kaslow and Dr. Robert Brugnone spent two days providing free dental care to the people of Escuintla in Guatemala.
The Linda Vista Foundation hosted an event on May 12 at the home of Stuart Gildred in Solvang, that was attended by 60 community members, including several Solvang Rotarians who learned about the work being done to help underserved communities in Latin America.
The team in Guatemala was led by Stuart Gildred and Linda Johansen, and included 12 other Solvang Rotarians, among them Dr. Art Kaslow and Dr. Robert Brugnone, who also spent two days providing free dental care to the people of Escuintla.
The foundation — guided by Christian principles to serve others with compassion, transparency, and love — was launched in 2020 in an effort to improve the quality of life for underserved regions by providing grants and loans to those organizations with humanitarian projects in Mexico, Guatemala, Ecuador, Honduras and Colombia, as well as in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
Most grants awarded by the foundation are in the areas of community development, education, job training, healthcare, nutrition programs, and clean water projects. Preference is given to sustainable projects over relief efforts.