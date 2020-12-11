Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights: Santa Maria winners named in 2020 contest

The 24th year of Santa Maria's Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights decorating contest came to an end Friday with the announcement of the contest's winners by the Recreation and Parks Department.
Final judging by the Recreation and Parks Commission took place from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, with winners announced the following day.
The city received more entries for the 2020 contest than any year prior, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp. However, there were standouts that ended up snagging the titles for five different categories.
Winning the category of Best Decorated Rookie Residence for the best first-time entry was Elizabeth Houser for the decorating of her home at 622 E. Fesler St.
The Price family, residing at 526 Boscoe Court, won the Country Christmas Award for the best depiction of a ranch or Western holiday.
The Home Spun Holiday Award went to Alex and Gloria Nanalis of 314 W. Harding Ave. for the best depiction of traditional holidays at home
Christian Cortez of 436 Roble St. won the California Dreamin' Award for a spectacular lights display with music and motion.
Entries that won a spot in the Holiday Hall of Fame, a special category for contestants who have won at least three times, included:
- Michael Clayton, 400 E. Orange St.
- Melena Family, 515 North Lucas Drive
- Bernard Family, 228 S. Linda Drive
- Hindle Family, 1030 Cortez Drive
- Cardona Family, 2040 Lassen Drive
- Dickerson Family, 104 Palm Court
The winners of this year's contest will be recognized at the Dec. 15 meeting of the Santa Maria City Council, and a map of the winning displays as well as a list of honorable mentions will be posted on the city's website at cityofsantamaria.org early next week, van de Kamp said.
"The commissioners who served as judges were in awe at the number of entries and the beautiful use of lights to brighten the city of Santa Maria. It made the decision process extremely difficult this year, which is one reason more homes received the Honorable Mention distinction," van de Kamp said.Santa Maria residents began submitting nominations for friends, family and neighbors into the contest on Nov. 16, with the nomination period lasting until Dec. 8.
Submissions had to include three photos of the decorated residence or lights display as well as the address and contact information for the decorators themselves.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.