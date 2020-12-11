Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights: Santa Maria winners named in 2020 contest

The 24th year of Santa Maria's Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights decorating contest came to an end Friday with the announcement of the contest's winners by the Recreation and Parks Department.

Final judging by the Recreation and Parks Commission took place from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, with winners announced the following day.

The city received more entries for the 2020 contest than any year prior, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp. However, there were standouts that ended up snagging the titles for five different categories.

Winning the category of Best Decorated Rookie Residence for the best first-time entry was Elizabeth Houser for the decorating of her home at 622 E. Fesler St.

The Price family, residing at 526 Boscoe Court, won the Country Christmas Award for the best depiction of a ranch or Western holiday.

The Home Spun Holiday Award went to Alex and Gloria Nanalis of 314 W. Harding Ave. for the best depiction of traditional holidays at home

Christian Cortez of 436 Roble St. won the California Dreamin' Award for a spectacular lights display with music and motion.

Entries that won a spot in the Holiday Hall of Fame, a special category for contestants who have won at least three times, included: