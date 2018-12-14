The winners of this year’s "Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights" holiday decorating contest, which included everything from traditionally decorated homes to densely packed light-up displays, were announced Friday.
The city-organized contest, which is in its 22nd year, was conceived as an event that could bring the community together, said Jason Davie, of the Recreation and Parks Department. “It was started by a group of city council members and city staff, and they wanted to figure out a way to get the community together during the holidays, regardless of religious beliefs,” he said. “They wanted something that would bring people together.”
Over the contest’s history, new categories — like the Holiday Hall of Fame — have been added to encourage more widespread participation. The current categories have been in place since last year. “Early on we had the same people winning each year so nobody new wanted to compete because they would have to spend so much to compete,” Davie said. “So we changed it and created these other categories so regardless of your economic ability, you could compete.”
The winners of this year's contest will receive a special yard sign, a plaque and recognition at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. In addition, the homes are featured on a holiday map released by the city so others can drive by and appreciate their hard work.
The contest was judged by Recreation and Parks Commissioners Greg Burtnett and Rebecca Carey, who narrowed the received 30 entries down to the four winning homes.
In addition to the four individual winners, four homes on Wailea Court were honored with the Neighborhood Spirit Award and 10 homes were included on the Hall of Fame, which honors properties that have won at least three times. Five homes were also listed as honorable mentions. “Those were houses that didn’t win but we felt like they should be on the map,” Davie said.
The Best Decorated Rookie Award, given to the most impressive new entry, was given to the Goldin family’s home, 437 E. Camino Colegio.
The Batterson family home, which features brightly-colored lit-up snowflakes, reindeer, Christmas trees and a stream, won the Norman Rockwell Award for elegant and nostalgic displays.
Jim Batterson said it took three days of working on-and-off to put up all the decorations. “It was something I started to entertain the grandkids with, and it kind of grew from that,” he said. “I’ve added a little bit to it each year. It’s something I’ve been building on.”
The Clark Griswold Award, named for a character in the 1989 comedy “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” honors the home which shows off motion lights, music or animatronics. This year’s Clark Griswold Award went to Ray Nicholas’ home at 1947 Trinity Drive.
The Neighborhood Spirit Award was given to 2442, 2445, 2423 and 2498 Wailea Court.
The Ortega family’s home at 1937 Ybarra Ave. was honored with the Simply Christmas Award, which is for traditionally-decorated homes full of Christmas spirit. Jacqui Ortega said her home’s decorations — which included a plethora of lights, Santa, a snowman family and group of reindeer — took a full weekend of work to complete. “We’ve been decorating for the past four years,” Ortega said. “Each year we go out the weekend after Thanksgiving and buy decorations so it’s grown a lot.”