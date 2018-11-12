Santa Maria residents are invited to decorate their homes and businesses for the 2018 Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights contest.
Nominations will be accepted beginning Friday through Tuesday, Dec. 11. Winners will be announced Dec. 14.
Sponsored by the Recreation and Parks Department and commission, the annual event is meant to spread holiday cheer throughout the community. The city's Recreation and Parks Commission will judge the residential and business holiday displays, and nominees will be included on the city’s holiday display map.
To nominate a residence or business within the city limits, email a photograph and the address of the display to jblanco@cityofsantamaria.org.
Awards will be given to winners in the following categories:
- 2018 Best Decorated Rookie Residence -- best decorated new entry
- Clark Griswold -- spectacular lighting display with motion lights, music and/or animatronics
- Norman Rockwell -- nostalgic displays with a focus on classic elegance
- Simply Christmas -- simply decorated homes full of the Christmas spirit
- Holiday Hall of Fame -- previous winners selected for the Holiday Tour Map
Those with questions are asked to contact the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260, or visit www.cityofsantamaria.org for contest rules.