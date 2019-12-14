{{featured_button_text}}

The winners of this year’s "Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights" decorating contest, including everything from traditionally decorated homes to elaborate light-up displays, were announced Friday.

The city-organized contest, which is judged by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Commission, is in its 23rd year.

The Best Decorated Rookie Award, which honors the most impressive new entry, was given to Ryan and Beth Mikus's home at 1567 Varick Court.

Tim Price's home, located at 526 Boscoe Court, won the Norman Rockwell Award for elegant and nostalgic displays.

LSHN 2019 Map-page-001

A map shows the locations of the "Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights" decorating contest winners. 

 The Clark Griswold Award, which honors the home that made best use of motion lights, music or animatronics, went to the Zubia family home, located at 431 S. Pine St.

The Rodriguez family home at 603 N. Bonita St. was honored with the Simply Christmas Award, which recognizes a traditionally decorated home full of Christmas spirit. 

Homes listed as part of the Holiday Hall of Fame are:

  • Michael B. Clayton, 400 E. Orange St.
  • Melena family, 515 N. Lucas Drive
  • Bernard family, 228 S. Linda Drive
  • Hindle family, 1030 Cortez Drive
  • Carcarey family, 407 Pam Court
  • Cardona family, 2040 Lassen Drive

The winners of this year's contest will receive a special yard sign, a plaque and recognition at this Tuesday's City Council meeting. 

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.  Follow him on Twitter @razisyed

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Government

Razi Syed covers city government for the Santa Maria Times. He is a graduate of Fresno State University and New York University.