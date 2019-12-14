The winners of this year’s "Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights" decorating contest, including everything from traditionally decorated homes to elaborate light-up displays, were announced Friday.
The city-organized contest, which is judged by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Commission, is in its 23rd year.
The Best Decorated Rookie Award, which honors the most impressive new entry, was given to Ryan and Beth Mikus's home at 1567 Varick Court.
Tim Price's home, located at 526 Boscoe Court, won the Norman Rockwell Award for elegant and nostalgic displays.
A map shows the locations of the "Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights" decorating contest winners.
Contributed
The Clark Griswold Award, which honors the home that made best use of motion lights, music or animatronics, went to the Zubia family home, located at 431 S. Pine St.
The Rodriguez family home at 603 N. Bonita St. was honored with the Simply Christmas Award, which recognizes a traditionally decorated home full of Christmas spirit.
Homes listed as part of the Holiday Hall of Fame are:
Michael B. Clayton, 400 E. Orange St. Melena family, 515 N. Lucas Drive Bernard family, 228 S. Linda Drive Hindle family, 1030 Cortez Drive Carcarey family, 407 Pam Court Cardona family, 2040 Lassen Drive
The winners of this year's contest will receive a special yard sign, a plaque and recognition at this Tuesday's City Council meeting.
121319 SM Lights Sights 01.jpg
Santa Maria's "Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights" 2019 decoration contest Best Decorated Rookie Award went to Ryan and Beth Mikus's home at 1567 Varick Court. It features changing lights on the exterior and animated scenes projected on the windows.
Len Wood, Staff
121319 SM Lights Sights 02.jpg
The 2019 Clark Griswold Award went to the Jim Zubia family display at 431 S. Pine St. in Santa Maria's 2019 "Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights" decoration contest.
Len Wood, Staff
121319 SM Lights Sights 03.jpg
The Rodriguez family's display at 603 N. Bonita St. won the 2019 Simply Christmas Award in Santa Maria's "Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights" decoration contest.
Len Wood, Staff
121319 SM Lights Sights 04.jpg
Lydia Rivera's display at 1608 Cat Lane won an honorable mention in Santa Maria's "Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights" 2019 decoration contest.
Len Wood, Staff
121319 SM Lights Sights 05.jpg
Joseph Melena's home at 1051 W. Stowell Road won an honorable mention in Santa Maria's 2019 "Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights" decoration contest.
Len Wood, Staff
121319 SM Lights Sights 06.jpg
Ramon Mandujano's home at 1650 N. Benwiley Avenue won an honorable mention in Santa Maria's Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights 2019 decoration contest.
Len Wood, Staff
121319 SM Lights Sights 07.jpg
The Gonzalez family home at 1311 Eliza Drive won an honorable mention in Santa Maria's Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights 2019 decoration contest.
Len Wood, Staff
121319 SM Lights Sights 08.jpg
Len Wood, Staff
121319 SM Lights Sights 09.jpg
Len Wood, Staff
121319 SM Lights Sights 10.jpg
Joseph Melena's home at 1051 West Stowell Road won an honorable mention in Santa Maria's Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights 2019 decoration contest.
Len Wood, Staff
121319 SM Lights Sights 11.jpg
John Hindle's home at 1030 Cortez Drive is a Hall of Fame house in Santa Maria's Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights 2019 decoration contest.
121319 SM Lights Sights 12.jpg
A Christmas bear stands proudly on John Hindle's lawn at 1030 Cortez Drive.
121319 SM Lights Sights 13.jpg
John Hindle's home at 1030 Cortez Drive is a Hall of Fame house in Santa Maria's Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights 2019 decoration contest. The display wraps around the entirety of the corner lot that the home sits on.
121319 SM Lights Sights 14.jpg
Tim Price's home at 526 Boscoe Court won the Norman Rockwell Prize in Santa Maria's Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights 2019 decoration contest.
121319 SM Lights Sights 15.jpg
The Carcarey family's home at 407 Pam Court is a Hall of Fame house in Santa Maria's Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights 2019 decoration contest.
121319 SM Lights Sights 17.jpg
Juli Bernard's home at 228 South Linda Drive is a Hall of Fame house in Santa Maria's Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights 2019 decoration contest.
121319 SM Lights Sights 18.jpg
Reyver Llarena's home at 834 Delia Drive is an honorable mention in Santa Maria's Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights 2019 decoration contest.
121319 SM Lights Sights 19.jpg
Reyver Llarena's home at 834 Delia Drive is an honorable mention in Santa Maria's Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights 2019 decoration contest.
121319 SM Lights Sights 21.jpg
Reyver Llarena's home at 834 Delia Drive is an honorable mention in Santa Maria's Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights 2019 decoration contest.
121319 SM Lights Sights 22.jpg
The Cardona Family's home at 2040 Lassen Drive is a hall of fame house in Santa Maria's Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights 2019 decoration contest.
121319 SM Lights Sights 24.jpg
Hall of Fame - 515 North Lucas Drive
The Melena residence at 515 North Lucas drive in Santa Maria was named a Holiday Hall of Fame Member. (2017 File Photo)
Jason Anderson, Staff
Hall of Fame - Law Office of Michael B Clayton
The Law Office of Michael B. Clayton at 400 East Orange street in Santa Maria was named a Holiday Hall of Fame Member. (2017 File photo)
Jason Anderson, Staff
Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @razisyed