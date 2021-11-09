Santa Maria residents can begin nominating homes with impressive holiday displays for the city's annual Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights Decorating Contest next week.
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department organizes the contest, currently in its 25th year. Nominations for various categories will be accepted from Nov. 15 to Dec. 6, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
To nominate a residence within city limits, residents should email up to three photos of the illuminated display, the address and a contact number for the entry if available to rpinfo@cityofsantamaria.org
This year, the city will name winners in the following categories: Best Decorated Rookie Residence for a first-time entry; Country Christmas for the best depiction of a Western or ranch-style holiday; Home Spun Holiday for the best depiction of traditional holidays at home; California Dreamin’ for a spectacular light display with music, music or animatronics; Simply Christmas for a simply decorated home with Christmas spirit; and Holiday Hall of Fame for those who have won at least three times.
Winners will be announced Dec. 10, and a map of the winning residences will be posted on the Recreation and Parks Department website and social media pages, according to van de Kamp.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.