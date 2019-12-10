Judith Mckinnon and Susan Gallacher, of the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission, look at the display at 420 Lavender Way, which was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Steve Childs and his granddaughter Ella watch the snow fly from his backyard display at 1004 Rock Rose Lane. The house was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
Spectators look at the display at 412 S. Sage St., which was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Len Wood, Staff
Len Wood, Staff
A gingerbread house at 809 Almond Ave. reveals Santa and a gingerbread man. The home was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th Annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Homes and businesses participating in Lompoc's 25th annual Holiday Decoration Contest lit up area neighborhoods Monday night for judging.
Members of the Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission visited the contest entries throughout Monday evening. Houses, apartments, businesses and other buildings with decorations were eligible for prizes. The winners had not been announced as of press time.
The contest is put on by the city and the Beautification and Appearance Commission. For more information, including how to be a part of next year's contest, call 805-875-8034.
