Homes and businesses participating in Lompoc's 25th annual Holiday Decoration Contest lit up area neighborhoods Monday night for judging.

Members of the Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission visited the contest entries throughout Monday evening. Houses, apartments, businesses and other buildings with decorations were eligible for prizes. The winners had not been announced as of press time.

The contest is put on by the city and the Beautification and Appearance Commission. For more information, including how to be a part of next year's contest, call 805-875-8034.

