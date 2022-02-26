The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, Feb. 17:
INCIDENT — At 12:03 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1300 block of North Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of North Curryer and West Hermosa streets.
INCIDENT — At 11:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 1300 block of North Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 12:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of Town Center East.
INCIDENT — At 9:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an occupied dwelling in the 500 block of West Chapel Street.
ARREST — At 12:12 a.m., Santos Valdez, 30, was arrested near the intersection of School and Chapel streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of located stolen vehicles.
Friday, Feb. 18:
INCIDENT — At 6:54 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1000 block of Blue Lake Lane.
INCIDENT — At 7:40 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 900 block of Grapevine Road.
INCIDENT — At 7:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 300 block of East Inger Drive.
INCIDENT — At 8:36 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 600 block of West Alvin Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1600 block of Via Vista.
INCIDENT — At 9:34 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 600 block of East Hermosa Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 200 block of North Elizabeth Street.
ARREST — At 4:05 a.m., Lilianne Delapaz, 42, was arrested in the 600 block of Gingko Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received four reports of stolen vehicles and two reports of located stolen vehicles.
Saturday, Feb. 19:
INCIDENT — At 9:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1300 block of South Nicholson Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:28 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:55 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an unoccupied dwelling in the 300 block of West Newlove Drive.
INCIDENT — At 5:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 1800 block of North Bayview Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of West Liberty Street and South Russell Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 200 block of North College Drive.
ARREST — At 7:01 a.m., Marissa Hernandez, 22, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty.
Santa Maria Police received seven reports of stolen vehicles and six reports of located stolen vehicles.
Sunday, Feb. 20:
INCIDENT — At 12:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 2000 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 700 block of East Cook Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon near the intersection of North Broadway and East Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 700 block of East Meehan Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 12:52 a.m., Isaiah Lopez, 21, was arrested near the intersection of East Kathryn Way and North Bayview Drive, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, felony evasion, hit-and-run and obstruction with a bail amount listed at $500,000.
ARREST — At 2:26 a.m., Joseph Ramirez, 26, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Stowell Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, mayhem, false imprisonment, kidnapping and parole violations.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of stolen vehicles and five reports of located stolen vehicles.
Monday, Feb. 21:
INCIDENT — At 3:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 1800 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 7:47 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 1700 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 7:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2700 block of Niverth Place.
INCIDENT — At 7:54 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 800 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 12:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South Broadway and East Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:28 p.m., Santa maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1700 block of North Broadway.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of stolen vehicles and two reports of located stolen vehicles.
Tuesday, Feb. 22:
INCIDENT — At 12:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 1400 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 6:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 900 block of West Lee Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in near the intersection of East Creston and North Vine streets.
INCIDENT — At 9:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 900 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 200 block of West Roschelle Lane.
INCIDENT — At 10:58 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Donovan Road and North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 3:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 700 block of East Meehan Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Main Street and South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 7:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North Depot and West Fesler streets.
INCIDENT — At 10:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of West Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2000 block of South Broadway.
ARREST — At 4:56 a.m., Eric Novoa, 39, was arrested in the 1400 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony assault.
ARREST — At 6:57 p.m., Jose Iturbide, 21, was arrested near the intersection of Fesler Street and Oakley Avenue, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery and threats.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of stolen vehicles and six reports of located stolen vehicles.
Wednesday, Feb. 23:
INCIDENT — At 8:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1000 block of West Cook Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 100 block of East Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 3:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 700 block of South Pine Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 5:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1700 block of South Depot Street.
ARREST — At 3:43 a.m., Samantha Thompson, 31, was arrested in the 1900 block of South McClelland Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:32 p.m., Arthur Harris, 54, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested on a warrant, extradited from Colorado and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of burglary, grand theft and conspiracy with a bail amount listed at $150,000.
Santa Maria Police received one report of a stolen vehicle and three reports of located stolen vehicles.