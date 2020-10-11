Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, Oct. 1:
INCIDENT — At 12:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the area of North Valerie Street and East Rose Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of North Scott Drive and East El Camino Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2000 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of West Cook Street and South Railroad Avenue.
ARREST — At 11:18 a.m., Nancy Uvalle Laurel, 43, was arrested in the 400 block of Rancheria Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force; brandishing a weapon, nonfirearm; and battery.
Saturday, Oct. 3:
INCIDENT — At 12:04 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the area of West Battles Road and A Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of East Camino Colegio and South College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2400 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 11:04 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2400 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 6:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of East Main Street.
ARREST — At 12:37 a.m., Ana Torres Garcia, 26, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury; hit-and-run; and driving without a license.
Sunday, Oct. 4:
INCIDENT — At 12:47 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of West Morrison Avenue and South Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of North Blosser and West Donovan roads.
INCIDENT — At 8:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1100 block of North Suey Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of East San Ysidro and South Miller streets.
INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1500 block of South Tulane Court.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Monday, Oct. 5:
ARREST — At 4:21 p.m., Joshua Ryan Akers, 26, was arrested on a warrant at the San Diego County Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson charges and failure to appear on a felony charge.
Wednesday, Oct. 7:
ARREST — At 3:58 p.m., William Raymond Drake, 26, was arrested in the area of Bauer Avenue and Patterson Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, causing bodily injury.
