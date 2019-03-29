A lifelong resident of Santa Ynez who flew helicopters in the Vietnam War, delivering food and supplies and evacuating the wounded, was named the first Santa Barbara County Veteran of the Month from the 3rd Supervisorial District.
Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Dean Davidge received a proclamation that not only noted his military service but also his community service at the Board of Supervisors meeting March 19.
The Veteran of the Month Award is a new program instituted by board chairman Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, who also launched the annual Veterans Stand Down that provides free goods and services to county veterans.
Davidge was the first 3rd District veteran to be honored in the program.
The proclamation noted Davidge was 24 in 1967 when he arrived in Vietnam, where he made daily deliveries of food and supplies to troops in the field, evacuated wounded U.S. troops and helped in other emergency situations.
It also noted he earned the Distinguished Flying Cross during his service there and, after a 20-year career with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, retired to his native Santa Ynez and moved into the house he grew up in.
The proclamation also pointed out how, following his retirement, he supported local youth by volunteering as a Family School board member, serving as an AYSO soccer coach, starting a local gymnastics program, leading the 4-H Club beekeeping project and serving as a Dunn School trustee for 23 years.
What it didn’t mention was that Davidge was among the few who wanted to go to Vietnam, so as a college student, he joined the Army ROTC.
Rather than waiting to be drafted, he joined the Marine Corps, was commissioned and was sent to flight school where he learned to fly helicopters.
But he wasn’t flying the iconic single-rotor Bell UH-1 Huey in Vietnam. He was piloting the big Boeing Vertol CH-46 Sea Knight, a twin-rotor medium-lift helicopter.
In a 2015 interview for a Lee Central Coast News profile, Davidge recalled one of the most harrowing rescue flights during his Vietnam tour.
"Guys were on top of a mountain with low clouds so they couldn’t get air support," Davidge said. "The guys were whispering into the radio that the enemy was so close and all they had was a flashlight to guide us in. We didn’t know if it was their flashlight or the enemy's flashlight going in."
Davidge had to perform a difficult maneuver to reach them. With muzzle flashes all around, he held the rear of the helicopter high and put the front wheels on the ground to allow the men to crawl in the side door.
"So we took off and were immediately in the clouds, and everyone gave a big sigh of relief," Davidge said.
Back at his home base, as the men were climbing out, a smoke grenade went off inside the helicopter.
"I hit the emergency door relief and was out of there in seconds," Davidge said. "Those were the things that you really remember. The scary things."
Alvin Salge, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7139, related an even earlier incident that was likely hair-raising for Davidge, whom he called “a fantastic individual” and “a true hero.”
“He was doing his checkout flight with a checkout pilot to become the aircraft commander, and they took enemy fire and (it) hit and wounded the checkout pilot and also damaged the aircraft,” Salge said. “He recovered the aircraft and flew it carefully and safely back to base. …
“In his memoirs, he indicated that was a turning point in his life, when he was no longer a student but a professional,” he continued. “And so he took this on the rest of his life, and later when he got back to the Santa Ynez Valley and the community, whenever there was a need or an emergency in any of the social organizations, he took up their efforts and did an outstanding job to get them through their needs and help to establish them.”
As an example, Salge cited the time when the local American Legion officers vacated their positions and the national organization considered canceling the post’s charter.
He said Davidge took on the positions of treasurer and finance officer and helped keep the post alive, adding he performs the same services as the VFW post’s quartermaster and adjutant.
Among his other honors, Davidge was named Dunn School's Alumnus of the Year in 2017.
After receiving the proclamation, Davidge thanked the Board of Supervisors for honoring veterans and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann for nominating him for the award.
“I can think of a few other people I would have selected in front of me, but I’m willing to accept this one,” he said. “And I accept it on behalf of the thousands of vets in the county who served their country and returned home to lead productive lives.
“I couldn’t have imagined this happening 50 years ago when I first returned from Vietnam,” he continued. “Guys getting out of the military then were lying about where they’d served because employers didn’t want to hire somebody who might go off and do something. It was a bad time.
“Nowadays, almost every veteran or serviceman mentioned in the press has done something — some heinous crime,” he added. “So I’m thinking this Veteran of the Month Award should go a long way toward counteracting that public image.”