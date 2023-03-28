Spring has officially sprung and the Central Coast will soon be getting a break from all the heavy rainfall.
As flowers grow and temperatures rise, more people will venture outside and explore the outdoor trails, paths and parks that haven't looked this green in a very long time.
People should be embracing the outdoors this spring season because that is nature's template for education, says California Naturalist and Education and Volunteer Coordinator at Los Flores Ranch Park, Susan Tuttle.
“That's how you learn everything, by being curious and enjoying the outdoors and natural beauty,” said Tuttle. “After the rain, after the pandemic, it's just such a healthy, natural thing to do.
"It’s what we’re meant to do.”
To make sure local residents get the most out of the outdoor season, Tuttle held a presentation entitled "The Great Outdoors: Local Parks and Trails," featuring information about local parks, trails and wildlife showcased at the Santa Maria Public Library.
Tuttle says a common misconception that people have about the outdoors is that it’s a scary place. She aims to motivate people to get outside.
“There is nothing to be afraid of, it’s a great way to exercise,” said Tuttle. “It doesn't have to be exhausting and it doesn't have to be hard. It could just be a picnic and family time together. We don’t always need to be plugged in, maybe be plugged into nature."
Attendees learned about local snakes, and got the chance to view one of the library's Nature Explorer backpacks. Tuttle brought three critters to the presentations: a California kingsnake, a gopher snake and a western toad.
Tuttle says gopher snakes are the most common snake to the Santa Maria area and that only male western toads make a sound which attendees were able to hear, resembling a squeaky dog toy.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Although trails are typically safe, Tuttle reminded attendees at Tuesday's presentation to always be aware of their surroundings.
“The number one advice is always pay attention,” said Tuttle. “Keep your dog on a leash, keep your kids close and never run from wild life. You stand your ground, you act big and you back away. Don’t try to touch it or try to get a selfie.”
The library received funding from the California State Library to fund this project. According to library staff, the backpacks will probably be a one-time thing, but in addition to the backpacks the library has a lot of Parks Passes available so residents can check those out independent from checking out the backpack.
The backpacks can only be checked out for 3 weeks and rentals are non-renewable. To check one out, you must have a library card and fill out a waiver, be aware of all gear that comes with the bag and maintenance of the bag.
There are a dozen backpacks and currently six are available. Some items people can keep are pencils, magnifying ruler and specimen jars.
The backpacks are available for checkout at the library and include a handheld GPS, a California map, a California State Library Parks Pass, leave-no-trace guidelines, binoculars, crank radio, first aid kit, compass, notebook, pencil, magnifying glass/ruler, wet sanitary wipes, specimen jars and nature activity sheets.
Tuttle said that Los Flores Ranch Park is closed due to trail and access road damage suffered during the recent storms.
“We still continue to offer some programming that is small-group guided, but we are not open right now for the public to come in and enjoy like normal," Tuttle said. "But a lot of places are having that problem right now."
"The Great Outdoors: Local Parks and Trails" presentation takes place at Santa Maria Library | Photos
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.