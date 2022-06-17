The Santa Maria Public Library is hosting a multilingual poetry reading and creative writing workshop on Saturday.
The library is welcoming authors Amy Shimson-Santo and Jenise Miller at 11 a.m.to present the reading, exploring stories of families and the concept of home. Shimson-Santo and Miller both represent CREO Changemakers, a California-based nonprofit committed to generating a just society, amplifying community knowledge and catalyzing great ideas into action.
Families are invited to return to the library, 421 S. McClelland St., at 2 p.m. to write, discuss and explore these topics with Shimson-Santo and Miller in a creative writing workshop. It is designed for people of all ages.
For more information, contact the library's Youth Services division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.