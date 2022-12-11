A local dance studio is asking parents to sign the kids up for a morning of yoga and fun.
Local dance school Klein Dance Arts holds a class called "Fun Yoga and Arts for Kids" twice a month. There is still one class available for the remainder of the year and classes will continue going into the new year.
“It's beneficial for their mental health and boosts their spirits," said Lezlie Thoroddsson, the instructor of the yoga class and also a local TV talk show host and entertainer.
The last yoga class for the year is scheduled for Dec. 17 from 9-10 a.m. and registration is only available in person. Based on a first come, first serve rule, the class limited to 20 kids. Attendees are recommended to come 15 minutes early to ensure a smooth registration process.
Thoroddsson feels issues that can last a lifetime emerge when people are young, where they may be exposed to learning destructive and unhealthy behaviors.
“The reason I am doing this is to make the world a better place," she said. "Most issues stem from childhood, so helping kids makes them become better adults who make more positive choices."
Thoroddsson wanted to do something to make a positive impact on the world, but was unsure of which way she could contribute to helping. After seeing an advertisement for something called Rainbow Yoga, she thought it sounded like something to check into.
Soon, after putting thought into the matter, Thoroddsson went to Rainbow Yoga school and became a "Fun Yoga and Arts for Kids" instructor.
The program aims to teach kids how to be kind, peaceful and self reliant. Participants are taught this through the use of puppets, art, dance, singing, yoga and breathing exercises. The main objective is fun and connection, Thoroddsson said.
She considers the need for connection just as important as the need food and water.
“With COVID-19, it caused so much mental blockage for both kids and parents. When kids come here, they are able to socialize with one another through fun, healthy exercise," Thoroddsson said. "So can the parents, they love to participate in the yoga as well."
The class aims to remind children that "movement is life" and it can empower individuals to shift their mindset to a more "extraordinary and beautiful lifestyle." Yoga is a practice that can be used for self expression and releases emotions and stagnant energy, Thoroddsson says.
The hour-long morning yoga class is located at 3546 Skyway Drive in Santa Maria. Wuestions about the class or location can be directed to Thoroddsson by texting (805) 268-5403 or via email at lezlie102@yahoo.com.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.