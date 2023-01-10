A break in the Santa Maria River levee has flooded 20 homes and displaced the residents, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said.
The flooding occurred in the 0 block of 9th Street, and the residents were relocated by Santa Maria City Fire.
A nonambulatory 79-year-old man was airlifted out from his home by County Fire Air Support helicopter.
