A break in the Santa Maria River levee has flooded 20 homes and displaced the residents, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said.

The flooding occurred in the 0 block of 9th Street, and the residents were relocated by Santa Maria City Fire.

A nonambulatory 79-year-old man was airlifted out from his home by County Fire Air Support helicopter.

