Letter carriers will collect food for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County as they make their rounds Saturday, picking up nonperishable items postal customers leave by their mailboxes.

Last year the one-day food drive conducted by the National Association of Letter Carriers brought in more than 60,000 pounds of food in Santa Barbara County, a Foodbank spokeswoman said.

“The most-needed foods for the drive are canned protein, such as tuna, chicken and salmon, nut butters, whole grain cereals, pasta and pasta sauce in jars, healthy soups and stews, rice and dried or canned beans,” said Judith Smith-Meyer, communications manager for the Foodbank.

Lisa Skvarla, Foodbank director of community engagement, said the letter carriers drive is an easy way to donate food.

“Just leave the donated food in a sturdy bag by the mailbox,” Skvarla said, adding volunteers at each post office will help move the bags from postal carriers to trucks headed for the Foodbank warehouses.”

She noted that by spring, food banks are typically run low on food, but with most school food programs suspended during the summer, families need help feeding their children.

The U.S. Postal Service, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, the National Rural Letter Carriers Association, United Way Worldwide, the AFL-CIO, Valpak, Vallassis, the Kellogg Co. and CVS are assisting with this year’s drive.

This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, associate editor for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.

