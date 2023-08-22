The fifth annual Let's Make A Difference event takes place this weekend with the goal of raising overdose awareness and connecting families and friends of addicts to support services and education.
The local nonprofit organization Let's Make A Difference will hold the event Saturday at Pioneer Park, 1150 W. Foster Rd., from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Danielle Murillois, president of Let’s Make A Difference, said she puts the event on because her son died five years ago from an overdose and she believes it's important for families to learn about positive mental health, eating healthy, exercise and implementing more positivity in their lives.
“It’s just important to me to make sure that I share education and resources with other families so they can avoid the pain and loss of overdose in their families,” said Murillois. “I think this event is important for people to come out and get this information.”
The family friendly event will feature resource booths, craft booths, entertainment, informational speakers, a remembrance ceremony, youth activities, a memorial wall, silent auction and a food fundraiser.
“We will have people handing out Narcan, so there will be free Narcan being handed out,” said Murillois. “We will have testimonials throughout the day of people sharing their stories of sobriety and it’s just going to be a very, very positive event”
