The fifth annual Let's Make A Difference event takes place this weekend with the goal of raising overdose awareness and connecting families and friends of addicts to support services and education.

The local nonprofit organization Let's Make A Difference will hold the event Saturday at Pioneer Park, 1150 W. Foster Rd., from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Danielle Murillois, president of Let’s Make A Difference, said she puts the event on because her son died five years ago from an overdose and she believes it's important for families to learn about positive mental health, eating healthy, exercise and implementing more positivity in their lives.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

