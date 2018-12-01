The City of Santa Maria kicked off the Christmas season Saturday night, illuminating a dazzling array of lights and ornaments draped on a tree in the city courtyard.
Flanked by her family and members of the city's Recreation and Parks Department, 16-year-old Audrey Alonzo-Meloncon flipped the switch and lit the city's 24-foot Community Christmas Tree during the seventh lighting ceremony.
"What we try to do every year is to get someone from the community who has met some challenges in the last years of their life," said Recreation and Parks Director Alex Posada. Saturday's tree lighting was the second time the ceremony coincided with the start to the annual Parade of Lights.
Every year, the city partners with the Mission Hope Cancer Center to select an individual to light the tree and welcome the holiday season. "It feels great," an excited Alonzo-Meloncon said, adding that she didn't think she'd ever have the opportunity.
Earlier this year Alonzo-Meloncon, an aspiring photographer and avid artist, was diagnosed with a malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumor — an aggressive nerve tumor that occurs in less than 0.001 percent of the population. She is recovering from a successful surgery at the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles and is a regular participant in Mission Hope's monthly pediatric cancer support group.
"She's a survivor," Posada told the crowd, "and we want to recognize her resilience and for being a member of our community."
Now homeschooled, the former Pioneer Valley High School student spends her free time painting her favorite musical artists (singer Khalid and electronic music producer Marshmello are two of her recent subjects). Sunsets — particularly the view from the Santa Monica boardwalk and its nearby beaches — are her favorite to photograph, calming her down when things get tough or stressful.
Her father, Aaron Meloncon, praised his daughter's quiet resilience and ability to roll with the punches. "She stays up and is always ready to deal with what's next," he said.
The diagnosis came as a shock to the family. Meloncon remembers looking up the prognosis and thought it couldn't be right. "When I went to work I was pretty shaken up," he recalled. "It really took a while to wrap our head around what it is."
He credits an outpouring of community support and the expertise of doctors at the UCLA Medical Center — he said their treatment plan left them "no doubts that the outcome would be good" — with helping them through what could have been a tragic situation.
"Everyone made us feel like we were so well supported," he said, adding that the family felt very blessed. "We never felt alone; we felt really supported and loved. Something that would have been tragic turned into something wonderful."
As part of the annual tradition, the city is offering ornaments through the People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY), Inc.’s Holiday Spirit Project fundraiser.
Individuals who donate $25 to the group will receive an ornament to take home as well as an ornament on the community Christmas tree in honor of someone of their choosing. Interested parties can visit www.santamariaatplay.org for more details.