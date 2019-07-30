Brielle Barlow, 7, catches a flying disk she launched from a motorized circuit board she made, as Paula Camacho, 9, works on a different project during STEAM Maker Lab camp at the the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum on Tuesday morning. Campers are exploring the world of science, technology, engineering, art and math in the Discovery Museum’s Makerspace and learn to cook, construct and fabricate.
Edmond Chun, 10, center, describes his canoe robot to Will Pena, Discovery Innovator teacher, left, as Joseph Balusik, 9, works on a project during STEAM Maker Lab camp at the the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum on Tuesday morning.
Joseph Balusik, 9, checks a light he built on a circuit board he designed during STEAM Maker Lab camp at the the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum on Tuesday morning. Campers are exploring the world of science, technology, engineering, art and math in the Discovery Museum’s Makerspace.
Campers led by Discovery Innovator Will Pena, center, work on circuit board projects during STEAM Maker Lab camp at the the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum on Tuesday morning. Campers are learning to cook, construct and fabricate in the Discovery Museum’s Makerspace.
Brielle Barlow, 7, catches a flying disk she launched from a motorized circuit board she made, as Paula Camacho, 9, works on a different project during STEAM Maker Lab camp at the the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum on Tuesday morning. Campers are exploring the world of science, technology, engineering, art and math in the Discovery Museum’s Makerspace and learn to cook, construct and fabricate.
Len Wood, Staff
Edmond Chun, 10, center, describes his canoe robot to Will Pena, Discovery Innovator teacher, left, as Joseph Balusik, 9, works on a project during STEAM Maker Lab camp at the the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum on Tuesday morning.
Len Wood, Staff
Joseph Balusik, 9, checks a light he built on a circuit board he designed during STEAM Maker Lab camp at the the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum on Tuesday morning. Campers are exploring the world of science, technology, engineering, art and math in the Discovery Museum’s Makerspace.
Len Wood, Staff
Campers led by Discovery Innovator Will Pena, center, work on circuit board projects during STEAM Maker Lab camp at the the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum on Tuesday morning. Campers are learning to cook, construct and fabricate in the Discovery Museum’s Makerspace.
Roughly a half-dozen students from Santa Maria-area schools spent Tuesday morning building circuits and programming robots for a five-day STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art and math — Maker Camp.
College for Kids is offering a range of summer classes for youth through the Community Education program at Hancock College. From cooking to s…
Gastelum said the Discovery Museum has offered half-day summer enrichment programs for several years, offerings she said differ from traditional day care camps.
For three to four hours a day, Discovery Museum staff, community partners or local professionals guide participants through workshops or activities on a specific topic or curriculum.
Earlier this month students made stop-motion movies with instruction from a Hancock College professor and worked with Orcutt Academy High School's robotics team to build and program Lego robots.
"One of the things we do is spark curiosity in our campers so they ask those questions," Gastelum said. "We're doing what we're meant to do — we want to spark a child's interest so they're inclined to learn more."
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
The reconstruction of Rancho Alegre Boy Scout Camp and the Outdoor School is ready to shift into a new phase as cleanup from the Whittier fire…
"As the parents arrived to pick up their kids, they were met with all of them clamoring to go home and bake pizza with them tonight," said Will Pena, one of the STEAM Camp's leaders. "It’s great to know that we were able to create an opportunity for families to bond with each other outside of the Discovery Museum."
Gastelum hopes to secure additional funding to allow the Discovery Museum to expand its summer programs to winter and spring breaks.
She said the museum is also exploring new partnerships with other organizations and seeking new ways to subsidize the cost or fund their programs.
"When I lived in bigger cities, I remember colleges and universities had these camps," she said. "I always wanted to send my children to those camps but couldn't afford them.
For the first time since the Whittier fire burned through the Circle V Ranch Camp two years ago in the hills above Cachuma Lake, the popular c…
"But when you look at our demographics, we're the third-highest rate of child poverty ... and 85% of students [are] in the free or reduced price lunch program," Gastelum said. "How could we ever be able to afford a camp for our children?"
073019 STEAM Maker Lab camp 01.jpg
073019 STEAM Maker Lab camp 02.jpg
073019 STEAM Maker Lab camp 03.jpg
073019 STEAM Maker Lab camp 04.jpg
073019 STEAM Maker Lab camp 05.jpg
073019 STEAM Maker Lab camp 06.jpg
073019 STEAM Maker Lab camp 07.jpg
073019 STEAM Maker Lab camp 08.jpg
073019 STEAM Maker Lab camp 09.jpg
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!
Mathew Burciaga is a Santa Maria Times reporter who covers education, agriculture and public safety. Prior to joining the Times, Mathew ran a 114-year-old community newspaper in Wyoming. He owns more than 40 pairs of crazy socks from across the globe.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Copyright 2019 Santa Maria Times, Incorporated, dba Santa Maria Times, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria Times, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy