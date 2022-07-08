The Santa Maria Public Library is hosting a Sensory Bin Creation Station event next week, helping preschoolers and caregivers create sensory bins.
Wednesday, July 13, children ages 3-5 and their caregivers are invited to explore, discover, imagine and create through the construction of a sensory bin, a container often filled with play sand and toys that is designed to stimulate the mind.
Adult assistance will be required to assemble the bins, and registration is required for the 11 a.m. event. It will be held at the library's Altrusa Theater, 421 S. McClelland Street.
To register visit the library's calendar of events at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library, or by calling the Youth Services division at 805-925-0994 ext. 8564.