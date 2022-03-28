Tech Help Saturday is returning to the Santa Maria Public Library on April 2.
Participants can meet one on one with library staff from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for up to 25 minutes to learn more about accessing library resources on a personal smart device
The event will help library patrons learn to access and download e-books and audiobooks using apps available for free with a library card.
Library users are encouraged to bring their own devices from home to receive guidance on technology topics like installing apps, creating email accounts and following best practices to ensure online privacy. The program will not include assistance with hardware repairs, virus removal, financial transactions or any input of sensitive information.
The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Questions may be directed to the library's information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.