The public is invited to hear from five North County elected officials at the League of Women Voters of Santa Maria Valley Holiday Gathering and Celebration of Women in Government at Craft House Restaurant at Corque, 400 Alisal Road, Solvang.
The event, which will be held Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. is $50. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.
Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne, Santa Maria city councilmembers Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez and Gloria Soto (not certified), Solvang city councilmember Elizabeth Orona (not certified) and Christina Hernandez, Guadalupe City Council will speak.