The League of Women Voters invites the public to a talk by 37th District Assemblyperson Gregg Hart on the topic of “Affordable Housing and All the Players” on Saturday, June 10, at 9 a.m.
Immediately following the talk will be an “Innovative Leadership Award” presented by League of Women Voters of Santa Maria Valley, serving all of north Santa Barbara County, to Guadalupe Mayor Ariston Julian and Police/Fire Chief Michael Cash.
These elected officials led the way to immediately provide temporary housing for 50 persons of all ages and abilities during the January flooding in Guadalupe, followed by locating permanent housing for all the families within three months.