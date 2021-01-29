Leadership Santa Maria Valley is currently accepting applications for its class of 2021, a spokesman for the organization said.
Interviews will be held in February and March, when the candidate orientation and kickoff retreat will take place, the spokesman said.
Leadership Santa Maria Valley is an 11-month program designed to foster future community leaders through increasing participants’ understanding of local issues, challenges and solutions, expanding their personal and professional networks and refining their leadership skills.
More than 400 people have graduated from the program that started in 1995, and each class gives back to the community with its own unique Legacy Project, the spokesman said.
Participants meet the first Friday of each month, with a few scheduled exceptions, and attendance is mandatory.
The cost of the program is $995, payable in three monthly installments and an initial $150 deposit.
Space in the program is limited, and Feb. 26 is the deadline to apply, with interviews to be conducted Feb. 15 to March 5. A welcome reception and orientation will be held March 9, followed by the kickoff retreat March 12 to 14.
For more information and an application, visit http://santamaria.com/leadership-santa-maria-valley.