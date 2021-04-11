As a local business leader, I have come to recognize the importance of continuing my own professional development to better serve my staff and community.
In 2019, I decided to take part in the Santa Maria Valley Chamber’s Leadership Santa Maria Valley class to further educate myself with Leadership skills and to learn more about many of the businesses operating in the Santa Maria Valley.
Leadership Santa Maria Valley is designed to foster and create future community leaders. Managed by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber, the program allows participants to increase their understanding of local issues, challenges and solutions while expanding their personal and professional networks and refining their leadership skills.
One of the major benefits of the program was being able to meet local business leaders and learn more about how they lead and how they obtained their leadership skills. Many of the business leaders we met spoke bluntly of their own challenges over their career and the importance they see in continuing to educate themselves as a way of developing new leadership skills and polishing the old ones.
As a business owner, hearing how other business leaders handle challenges and setbacks has provided helpful insight into how I may navigate similar challenges if they arise.
During the monthly topic days, we went on business tours where we got the opportunity to meet the people behind the businesses, and learn how local businesses operate. I was impressed by some of the big operations we have going on in the Santa Maria Valley. As someone who has lived in the Santa Maria Valley all my life, I was surprised at how much I did not know about the area.
I will never forget our tour of Okonite’s large production facility. I can’t recall how many times I’ve passed by as a kid wondering what goes on behind those walls and through Leadership Santa Maria Valley, I was able to see what Okonite had going on first hand. Having a deeper understanding of the history of our community and industries that make the Santa Maria Valley thrive is valuable to any local leaders, no matter what industry you may be in.
Leadership not only gave me a chance to connect with local business leaders through the industry topic days, I also developed a close network of peers in my Leadership class. Our class continues to stay in touch, and I know these connections are ones I can rely on for years to come.
It was through Leadership Santa Maria Valley that I really developed a good understanding of what makes our City operate successfully. For a small town, we do big things. Those big things need people behind them and those people need direction and that’s where our local leaders come in.
I am thankful programs like Leadership Santa Maria Valley exist to not only help educate us about our local community and leaders, but to show us the importance of growing our own leadership skills and serving as a leader in our community. This inspired me to take on new leadership opportunities, including becoming a member of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber Board of Directors, where I serve as a board liaison for Leadership Santa Maria Valley.
I would encourage any Santa Maria Valley residents looking to expand their networks, learn more about our community and grow their leadership skills to check out Leadership Santa Maria Valley.
And to those Leadership alumni out there, I encourage you to continue growing your leadership skills and put to work the skills you have already developed by taking on new leadership roles in our community. Leadership Santa Maria Valley has inspired me to achieve higher, lead smarter and listen more to my team. I believe the program can be a benefit to any local professionals, and employees of any level can grow from the program.
Our Santa Maria Valley community continues to thrive because of the local leadership, and programs like Leadership Santa Maria Valley give local residents like myself the tools to become those local leaders.