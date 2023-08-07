Applications are now being accepted to the 36th annual Leadership Lompoc Valley program, offering participants an opportunity to cultivate their leadership skills in relation to the local community. 

The 2024 program kicks off Oct. 13 and 14 with a mixer and a one-day retreat with team-building activities. 

Participants will explore Lompoc and network with local leaders through a series of workshop days held between November and May and cover topics such as public safety, local government, media and communications, education, business, military and aerospace among others.

