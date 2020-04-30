Lawsuit seeks to shut down Busy Bee’s Organics in wine country

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Taking aim at an industry it views as out-of-control, a citizen coalition is suing the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and the owner of Busy Bee’s Organics, a 22-acre cannabis project on Highway 246 that was unanimously approved for a zoning permit last month.

In a lawsuit filed on April 23 in county Superior Court, the Santa Barbara Coalition for Responsible Cannabis, Inc., a nonprofit group, alleges that Sara Rotman, Busy Bee’s owner, and her agents, illegally expanded a medicinal operation from a single greenhouse in early 2016 to more than seven acres in 2018 – and that the supervisors broke their own zoning rules in validating that expansion with an after-the-fact permit.

The coalition claims that the county failed to properly consider all of the environmental impacts of cannabis on the lucrative wine-tasting business in Buellton, including the pungent smell of marijuana plants. Coalition backers are asking for a court order to void Busy Bee’s permit and halt its operations, pending further review.

“This lawsuit is a last resort,” said Debra Eagle, a coalition board member and the general manager of Alma Rosa Winery at 7250 Santa Rosa Road. “Respect and moderation is all we are asking for.”