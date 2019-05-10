Caltrans’ plan to block left-turn access to and from Highway 101 at four points between Arroyo Grande and Nipomo has been put on hold indefinitely.
Construction was scheduled to begin Monday night, said Caltrans District 5 public information officer Jim Shivers.
But a lawsuit to stop the project was filed in a Sacramento County court, and the assigned judge ordered a temporary stay while the merits of the case are litigated, Shivers said.
He said it’s uncertain how long work will be suspended, and because of legal concerns, Caltrans would have no further comment.
Santa Rosa-based Vintage Wine Estates, which purchased Laetitia Vineyard and Winery in March, filed the legal challenge.
The project would prevent left turns and cross-lane traffic at four at-grade median intersections between Los Berros Road north of Nipomo and Traffic Way in Arroyo Grande.
Papich Construction of Arroyo Grande was awarded the $250,000 contract for the project that was scheduled for completion by the end of May.