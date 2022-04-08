Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP President Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt is one of six Central Coast women selected for the Congressional Women of the Year Award for her advocacy on behalf of communities of color.
Every year Congressman Salud Carbajal, who represents California's 24th District, selects six women who have left a positive impact on their Central Coast communities. They will be honored with a written tribute entered into the congressional record, preserving their stories for all time. Carbajal will also present the winners with congressional pins at an award ceremony at a later date.
"The recipients of this year's Women of the Year Award are all doing outstanding work to make the Central Coast an even better place to live, often without the recognition or compensation they deserve," Carbajal said. "I am honored to recognize these remarkable, trailblazing women for their indelible contributions to our community."
Lyons-Pruitt was recognized for her work with the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP chapter, acting as a record-keeper for Black families in the area, organizing community events and advocating for vaccines among communities of color, according to Carbajal's release.
"It's really humbling and nice to be recognized by my community," Lyons-Pruitt said. "I don't do what I do for accolades or to feel good. As Dr. [Martin Luther] King said [about himself], 'I've been commissioned by a power that's higher than myself.'"
Lyons-Pruitt moved to Santa Maria in 1973 after graduating from high school in rural Mississippi, where she experienced segregation firsthand.
"When I was in Mississippi I lived a sheltered life," she said. "When I was in ninth grade, in 1970, our high school integrated and I was going to school in my hometown, instead of being bused. We continued to be segregated in so many ways everywhere else in our lives outside of school, so now I can reflect back on it and know the injustice."
Lyons-Pruitt's aunt and uncle were educators — one at Righetti and one at Santa Maria High School — and their guidance, along with her grandfather's, pushed her to continue her education.
"[My grandfather] felt the key to a better life was education. He was a railman and had a very hard life of back-breaking labor," Lyons-Pruitt said. "I can still remember: Even though he only had a third-grade education, he'd help me do my homework by the kerosene lamp."
She would go on to receive a degree in criminology from Cal State Long Beach. Her professional career was spent as an investigator for the Santa Barbara County Public Defender's Office, becoming the first Black woman in California to earn the title of chief investigator before retiring in 2016.
"I didn't realize when I accepted the job that it would grow with me and define how I would be become," she said. "It helped me see clearly what I value and where I stood and see the nation and the world."
Lyons-Pruitt has been president of the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP chapter for more than 14 years, during which time she has emphasized the importance of remembering Black history.
"A lot of people were killed, murdered, lynched. They've had dogs and firehoses sicked on them. I try hard to recognize all the sacrifices that were made for me so that I could, my daughter could and the people after us would enjoy the true blessing of freedom," she said.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lyons-Pruitt has spent considerable time as president campaigning for the community to get vaccinated, continuing to this day. "I want to encourage everyone to get vaccinated. Anyone who needs information, I welcome them to reach out to me."
Lyons-Pruitt is the third woman from Santa Maria to be recognized by Carbajal with the Congressional Women of the Year Award. In 2018, City Councilwoman Gloria Soto was given the award, and in 2019 immigrant advocate Anahi Mendoza was honored.