Northern Santa Barbara County law enforcement agencies honored some of their best officers Wednesday night at an annual dinner served up by the Santa Maria Elks Lodge 1538.
The Law Enforcement Appreciation Night marked the 51st time the Santa Maria Elks have said thank you to city agencies as well as county and state agencies that work in the Santa Maria area, said Faith Reynolds, lodge office manager.
The agencies, in turn, presented awards to officers who they said have shown exemplary service over the past year.
Those who were honored with awards Wednesday night included:
- Santa Barbara County District Attorney Senior Investigator Michael Huffman
- Santa Barbara County Probation Department Deputy Probation Officer Miguel Ochoa
- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Senior Sheriff Deputy David Frawley
- Santa Maria Police Department Officer Rafael Pacheco
- Guadalupe Police Department Code Enforcement Officer Josue Meraz
- California Highway Patrol Santa Maria Office CHP Officer Carlton Streebel
- Allan Hancock College District Police Academy Coordinator Ken George
- Santa Maria Parks and Recreation Corporal Ruben Ramirez
- Public Safety - Allan Hancock Campus Safety Officer Mark LaCasse
- California Highway Patrol Buellton Office CHP Officer Felipe Hernandez