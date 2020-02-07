Laura Kath, Santa Ynez Valley's community 'cheerleader,' dies at 59 after long battle with cancer

Longtime Santa Ynez Valley resident and community activist Laura Kath died Thursday at the age of 59, after a long battle with cancer.

Kath, a self-professed sleuth "unlocking the mysteries of communication," was known in the community for her devout work as a publicist with Mariah Marketing, her consulting business of 30 years. She was also known to support a myriad of local causes and community events that included serving as the emcee for Los Alamos Old Days parade, and Solvang Julefest Parade announcer for the past 12 years.

“There was no better cheerleader for the Santa Ynez Valley than Laura Kath," said Solvang Theaterfest Executive Director Mary Ann Norbom, who knew and worked with Kath for a number of years. "She loved this community and loved connecting people and causes. Whether it was promoting the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation, Circle V Ranch, St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, or the Cities of Los Alamos and Solvang, Laura was indomitable, and very, very smart.