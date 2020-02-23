Laura Bonet: Lompoc cannabis boutique owner brings holistics to table

“There’s a lot of females in the industry doing amazing things: dispensary owners, distributors, growers. We’re here to stay. We’re not backing down from anyone. We do a really good job, and we’re not to be underestimated whatsoever,” Bonet said.

To anyone going into business, she offered these thoughts: “You have to be willing to grind and make sacrifices every day. You have to be front and center in your business. You can’t just open your business and think it will run on its own. You have to grind at it. It’s a struggle, but I love what I do.”

The boutique opened in August 2019, but Bonet had already been involved in the dispensary business for half a dozen years before she flipped on the lights in Lompoc. She had become aware of the potential benefits of cannabis nearly a dozen years prior to that.

“The first seizure my brother had was in a haunted house. We thought he’d just fallen and hit his head since no one saw what happened. The next seizure happened during one of his high school classes,” Bonet recalled.

He was 15 and diagnosed with epilepsy, living in Miami, Florida with his sister and their mother while their father was living out of the country.