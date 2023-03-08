LatinosUnidosConference2023.jpg
Buy Now

Latino Unidos clubs from Santa Maria Joint Union High School District have joined up to organize a conference that will stress the theme “Breaking Barriers” (Sí se puede) at Righetti High School on Saturday.

It's the 10th annual conference.

Righetti, Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley high school students plan to use the day to "empower and amplify Latinx student voices, cultivate a sense of belonging, pride and community amongst all students," according to the district.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0