Latino Unidos clubs from Santa Maria Joint Union High School District have joined up to organize a conference that will stress the theme “Breaking Barriers” (Sí se puede) at Righetti High School on Saturday.
It's the 10th annual conference.
Righetti, Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley high school students plan to use the day to "empower and amplify Latinx student voices, cultivate a sense of belonging, pride and community amongst all students," according to the district.
The students will also share "important lessons on community resources, health and wellness, resiliency, higher education and culture."
The 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. event is open to all SMJUHSD students, not just those who identify as Latinx/Hispanic. Breakfast, lunch, a t-shirt and goody bags will also be provided.
The workshops include: "There's an 'I' in Identity," "Finding Happiness," "It Didn’t Start with You," "How to Get Hired," "Seeking for Help," "Be the Change," "Healing Circle," "Planting the Seeds to your Future," and “Preserving Stories - Creating Documentaries that Uplift Your Community.”
“After 10 years of coordinating this conference, I feel great joy and gratitude for the opportunity to lead such a powerful event," said Patricia Villalobos, the Latinos Unidos advisor and conference coordinator. "I learn so much in the process, but one of my favorite parts is witnessing our youth take on leadership roles and actively participate in building a better future for our communities. I hope to see many students attend the event.”
The event is not open to the public.
The keynote speaker will be California State Senator Monique Limón, who was elected to the Senate in November 2020. She represents the 19th Senate District that includes all of Santa Barbara County and more than half of Ventura County.
“I am so grateful that I'm able to plan and lead this conference. As my third year planning this conference, I am always astounded by the positive feedback that we receive," said Susana Espinoza, a Righetti senior and the Latinos Unidos Club president. "In past years, our conferences have allowed our students to embrace their identity and feel comfortable in their own skin. I know that this year's conference will be so powerful. It's been three years since we've hosted the conference in person due to the pandemic. Our leaders have been putting in so much ganas into the conference and I am so excited to see how it turns out.
"There is simply nothing better than a group of young people working towards the wellbeing of our community.”
“My involvement in the Latinos Unidos Conference has made me aware of other Latino/a students that want to support and uplift Latino students to succeed in academia," said Santa Maria High senior Brandon Aguirre. "That's why being involved in this conference is important to me because I hope this conference brings light to other students that lack confidence in themselves whether that's academically or personally.
"That's why it’s important you attend so that you are an informed individual and use that knowledge to advocate for our community.”
“The Latinos Unidos Conference empowers students by giving them the knowledge and resources to start their journey to personal success,” said Julissa Ruiz, a junior at Pioneer Valley.
