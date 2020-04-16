Larry Saarloos of Los Olivos injured in horseback riding accident at Hollister Ranch

Los Olivos resident Larry Saarloos was airlifted to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara on Tuesday, where he was stabilized before again being airlifted to UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles for further treatment following a horseback riding accident at Hollister Ranch, according to a video posted to social media by his son Keith Saarloos, of Sarloos and Sons

"Today my dad was just riding horses, doing something he loves, and had a bit of an accident and hurt his neck," Saarloos said in the video.

"I'm just telling you this, don't like [the Facebook post], don't comment, I just need you to pray for my dad," Saarloos said.

Saarloos posted an update Wednesday to Facebook reporting that his mother was able to visit his father 24 hours later, following tight regulations that restrict visitors from entering the facility due to COVID-19 precautions.

Thursday afternoon Saarloos posted another update to report that his father got out of surgery Wednesday evening and is aware and speaking.

"All of your prayers, outpouring of love, compassion and care for my dad has absolutely been felt," Saarloos said. 

 

