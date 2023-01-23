Over 100 people participated in the fifth annual Santa Maria Valley Women's March on Saturday.
The rally started at the Minami Center on Enos Drive in Santa Maria. At noon, the march commenced east on Enos Street, north to Broadway, west on Stowell Road and then south on Depot Street.
It featured local social advocates and an Action Alley Resource Fair, highlighting various community non-profit organizations. The fair included organizations such as The Fund for Santa Barbara, County of Santa Barbara Commission for Women, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the Central Coast Labor Council.
Santa Maria City Councilwoman Gloria Soto was the event's keynote speaker.
The group says it marches to "advocate for all women everywhere."
"We are proud to be a part of a nationwide network of grassroots leaders, activists and organizers who are resisting hate, rallying to stop the harm done to our most marginalized communities and defending our human rights," the group says on its website, womensmarchsmv.org.
"In every major city, marchers join in solidarity during the third weekend of every January to advocate for the rights of women, people of color, folks with disabilities, immigrants and LGBTQ+ people — to ensure healthcare, education, a healthy environment, and justice for all," Women's March Santa Maria Valley's website reads.
5th Annual Women's March takes place in Santa Maria Saturday | Photos