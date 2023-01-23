Over 100 people participated in the fifth annual Santa Maria Valley Women's March on Saturday.

The rally started at the Minami Center on Enos Drive in Santa Maria. At noon, the march commenced east on Enos Street, north to Broadway, west on Stowell Road and then south on Depot Street.

It featured local social advocates and an Action Alley Resource Fair, highlighting various community non-profit organizations. The fair included organizations such as The Fund for Santa Barbara, County of Santa Barbara Commission for Women, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the Central Coast Labor Council.

