Braving the chilly temperatures early Saturday, over 100 nature enthusiasts, walkers and hikers of all ages gathered at the trailhead just outside Oso Flaco Lake north of Guadalupe to take part in a holiday hike, hosted by the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center.
From 9 to 11 a.m., the 2-mile scenic route — a hidden gem of the Central Coast — began through a wooded area of arroyo willow and wax myrtle, before hitting a bridge that crossed Oso Flaco Lake and continued on a boardwalk to the beach.
"We're here for our traditional holiday hike to give people a chance to come out, enjoy this gorgeous day, get rid of some calories we gained during the Christmas holidays, or to give them a chance to start their New Year's resolutions early to get some exercise in," said Ray Segovia, docent for the Dunes Center.
Segovia led the walkers throughout the scenic tour on Saturday morning, pointing out different plant species on the wooded path on their way to the dunes before coming back the same route.
Just a few hundred feet into the start of the route, Segovia pointed out some hemlock growing at the side of the pathway, and asked the tourists if they knew what it was.
"This is hemlock, it's what people killed Socrates with," said Segovia, waving at the clump of bright, lush, green hemlock sprouting on the ground. "It's very poisonous, and right over there we see a lot more different plants. We also have some blackberries that grow close to hemlock, and poison oak."
Once the group crossed the lake, they were led into the stabilized area of the dunes complex where silver dune lupine, coyote bush, deer weed and dunes paintbrush flourish.
Finally, walkers made their way along a 1.5-mile wood boardwalk that winds through the sand dunes and ends at the foredunes, the area of the dunes closest to the ocean, where a viewing platform allowed visitors to take in sweeping views of Point San Luis Obispo to the north and Mussel Rock to the south.
Segovia said the turnout Saturday was great and a step up in attendance from last year, which only drew 10 hikers to the holiday hike.
"I love this place. I've been coming here since I was in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts," Segovia said. "It's just such a beautiful morning and the perfect day for this hike."
Diane McDermott, volunteer with the Dunes Center, said the center's mission is to "keep the story of the dunes alive through education."
"This hike is about 2 miles total, and I'm so glad so many people showed up today," she said. "I've also been coming here for a decade after my friends brought me out here a long time ago. It was then I realized how beautiful it was."
Central Coast residents Laura Henderson and Feliciano Aguilar brought their two young children, Benito and Paloma Aguilar, to Saturday's holiday hike for the first time.
"We've never done this particular hike before that's led by a Dunes Center docent, but we've hiked out to the beach in the past," Henderson said.
"Feliciano and I decided to come out here today because it's just good to get out with the family, spend some time during the holiday break and do the family stuff," she added. "We just did the Bob Jones Trail (in Avila Beach) yesterday with the kids. We love coming here, and it's beautiful with lots for our kids to see."