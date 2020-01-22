Langley joins board of trustees for Rona Barrett Foundation

Santa Ynez Valley resident Karen Langley has joined the board of trustees for the Rona Barrett Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing affordable housing and wellness services for low-income seniors.

After a career as a commercial producer and a history of memorable products and campaigns, including “Milk: It Does A Body Good,” “The Incredible Edible Egg” and for an array of other consumer products, Karen Langley retired in 1992 to the Santa Ynez Valley, where she later met and married lifelong resident Jon Stephen.

“I was so profoundly grateful to be in our beautiful Valley that I soon found myself wanting to give back to the community, and before I knew it, I was an active volunteer on several nonprofit boards,” Langley said.

“Eventually, I stepped back and gave myself a good time-out to reduce my commitments, assess the foundations that I felt were the most important and then narrow it down to which one impressed me the most,” she said. “The Rona Barrett Foundation and its Golden Inn & Village topped my list.”

The Golden Inn & Village, an affordable housing complex resulting from a partnership of the Rona Barrett Foundation with the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara County, opened its doors to low-income seniors in December 2016 in Santa Ynez.