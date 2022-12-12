Landmark 'Hi! Let's Eat' restaurant sign now welcomes diners to Lompoc's American Host

Organizers who led the restoration of the Hi! Let’s Eat sign pose for a picture at the American Host Restaurant in Lompoc Friday night. From left to right are Karen Paaske, past president of the Lompoc Valley Historical Society; Laragene Schuyler, whose parents opened the East Ocean Avenue Hi! Restaurant in 1960; Gary Macdonald of Altadena, a major contributor to restore the sign; and Dennis Block, owner of the American Host Restaurant.
History was made Friday night with the unveiling of Lompoc's first designated landmark sign installed at American Host Restaurant — its new permanent home located at 113 North I St.
Karen Paaske, who sparked restoring the sign in 2016 as president of Lompoc's historical society, was joined by members of the community including Dennis Block, owner of the American Host Restaurant, and local officials 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, Mayor Jenelle Osborne and Councilman Jeremy Ball, to celebrate the rebirth of the 62-year-old sign — a major undertaking Paaske considers a win for Lompoc.
"I feel really proud we could do that for the city of Lompoc and to give this Christmas gift to the community," said Paaske, a third-generation Lompocan whose great-grandfather — a milkman — moved to town from Denmark in 1889.
Set on a 2-hour nightly timer, 220 LED bulbs and some uplighting illuminated the iconic sign Friday evening, which was once powered by neon light.
"There was pushback about that on social media," Paaske noted, referring to the Historical Society's switch to LED lighting. She said, however, the higher cost to restore it to neon was beyond the budget, and "there's nobody closer than L.A." to do the work.
Originally located in front of the Hi! Restaurant at the corner of Ocean Avenue and South E Street, the 1960s mid-century modern "Hi! Let's Eat" sign survived a five-year process of removal, restoration, and finally relocation.
Project costs reached approximately $22,000, with nearly 45% of refurbishments covered by former residents the Mark DeWald and Gary Macdonald families.
"They were going to have the sign professionally restored in L.A. when it came down to it," Paaske recalled. "But found they could only build a new sign for that [budgeted] amount, and double that to restore it."
So local businesses stepped in and made it a community-driven project.
Automotive repair shop Hot Rod Alley offered up expertise in metal work, and NAPA Auto Parts of Lompoc donated the bright red paint for the sign, transforming it to its former glory. Sun Belt Rentals provided machinery for removal and reinstallation, and Valley Rock Ready Mix Concrete donated rebar and concrete to anchor down the one-of-a-kind pedestal.
Rare Electric also lent a hand, stripping the sign of its aged components and replacing them with state-of-the-art electrical wiring.
According to Paaske, some happenstance was also at play.
Drake Parker, an employee of Rare Electric who completed most of the electrical work, is the great-grandson of Lawrence (Bill) and Genetta Schuyler. The Schuylers constructed Hi! Restaurant in 1959-60.
"There's been so many buildings in Lompoc that have come down, and you don't have any control over that," Paaske said, pointing to the former railroad depot on Laurel street.
She noted that many times those pieces of history are just dumped.
"In terms of history, you like to keep important things, and Lompoc has a few other historic signs like the Rice Bowl sign and other old ones," she said. "The Historical Society does all it can to restore what we can."
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.