Landmark 'Hi! Let's Eat' restaurant sign now welcomes diners to Lompoc's American Host

History was made Friday night with the unveiling of Lompoc's first designated landmark sign installed at American Host Restaurant — its new permanent home located at 113 North I St.

Karen Paaske, who sparked restoring the sign in 2016 as president of Lompoc's historical society, was joined by members of the community including Dennis Block, owner of the American Host Restaurant, and local officials 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, Mayor Jenelle Osborne and Councilman Jeremy Ball, to celebrate the rebirth of the 62-year-old sign — a major undertaking Paaske considers a win for Lompoc.

"I feel really proud we could do that for the city of Lompoc and to give this Christmas gift to the community," said Paaske, a third-generation Lompocan whose great-grandfather — a milkman — moved to town from Denmark in 1889.

120922 Hi sign 03.JPG
The restored Hi! Let’s Eat sign is now stationed at the American Host Restaurant in Lompoc.

