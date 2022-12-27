Landfill holiday
A bulldozer grades soil on top of buried waste at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill in 2019.

 Len Wood, Staff

The Santa Maria Regional Landfill at 2065 E. Main St. will be closed on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1 and will reopen Monday, Jan. 2 at 7 a.m.

All City administrative offices will be closed on Jan. 2 due to the holiday. Residential trash and recycling collection service will not be affected by the closure.

Curbside Collection of Christmas Trees

