The Santa Maria Regional Landfill at 2065 E. Main St. will be closed on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1 and will reopen Monday, Jan. 2 at 7 a.m.
All City administrative offices will be closed on Jan. 2 due to the holiday. Residential trash and recycling collection service will not be affected by the closure.
Curbside Collection of Christmas Trees
Discarded Christmas Trees will be collected on residential solid waste collection routes at no charge during the week of Monday, Jan. 9 through Friday, Jan. 13.
Charges apply for trees picked up after Friday, Jan. 13.
Residents are asked to place Christmas trees on the curb at least three feet away from collection containers on scheduled collection day. Trees must be free of all stands, tinsel, and ornaments. Flocked trees or artificial trees will not be accepted.
Questions may be directed to the Utilities Department at (805) 925-0951 extension 7270.
