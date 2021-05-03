Lake Marie Valley Club recently delivered 1,887 mixed vegetable plants to Ralph Dunlap Elementary School as part of an Earth Day fundraiser that was supported by Plantel Nurseries.
School Principal Joe Schmidt, noting kindergarten students are now studying planting, said many of the plants will be used in the school garden, which currently has none.
He said the plants will also be used in class assignments and projects as well as offered to teachers and families who want to start gardens at home.
The donated plants included four types of peppers and three types of lettuce plus broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, endive, eggplant, kale and tomato.
Plantel Nurseries in Santa Maria donated thousands of vegetable plant starts, and owners Scott and Claudia Nicholson spent two afternoons helping Lake Marie Valley Club transplant them into mixed vegetable flats.
Plantel then cared for the plants for several weeks, keeping them thriving and healthy, said Jeanne Sparks, club president.
“This was a community-building project as well as a fundraiser,” Sparks said. “Many people came together and had a good time getting to know each other while celebrating Earth Day during this project.”
She said club members sold more than 2,000 vegetable plants along with more than 100 succulents in 16 types donated by club Vice President Cathi DeBernardi as a fundraiser in honor of Earth Day.
All unsold vegetable plants were then donated to Ralph Dunlap Elementary for the benefit of its students, teachers and families.
“We are so happy that the vegetable plants that we had left over have found a home at Dunlap School,” Sparks said. “We want to see them grow and flourish. Now they will.”
Club membership director Sarah Garcia added, “Partnerships such as these between [Lake Marie Valley Club], our neighbor Plantel and Ralph Dunlap Elementary, the local public school serving the Lake Marie neighborhood, reflect what an amazing community we belong to.”