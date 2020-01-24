Lake Cachuma fishing report: Are you an angler looking for all of the best angles? Here you go

It has been a while since we shared the Lake Cachuma fishing report, something that we have been reminded of on our Facebook page a few times. So with the help of the Cachuma Lake Marina we will try to rectify that.

If there is anything that you think we should be covering, or if you have something you would like to share with us, our Facebook page is the easiest place to do it.

Have fun and be safe in, on or around the water. 🎣

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

+2 New Cachuma Lake restaurant serves up fine food, live music A new restaurant has opened at the marina at Cachuma Lake Recreation Area offering food that’s suited for a day of outdoor fun but with a gour…

Parks fee changes, ban on flavored tobacco OK’d by Santa Barbara County supervisors Despite a plea from former smokers for a delay and a change in language, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted an o…

+4 Reconstruction of Rancho Alegre moves above ground as residence, dormitories take shape For months, progress on the reconstruction of Rancho Alegre Boy Scout Camp and Outdoor School was hard to see, but workers were actually toili…

+6 Whittier fire struck hard at Santa Ynez camps, bringing hours of fear, devastating loss but tales of heroism, cooperation As the Whittier Fire raged up the slopes of the Santa Ynez Mountains, 30 young campers and 12 staff members escaped from Circle V Ranch Camp along the dirt access road to Highway 154. But in the blink of an eye, 83 people, including 56 campers, were trapped by a wall of flame.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0