The Allan Hancock College Foundation Board of Directors has added two new members — Gloria Soto and Larry Lahr — who both were unanimously elected to serve three-year terms, during the board's quarterly meeting on Jan. 27.
“We are excited to welcome Mr. Lahr and Councilmember Soto to our board of directors,” said Hancock Executive Director of College Advancement Jon Hooten. “They are both dedicated public servants who are deeply committed to their communities. We are particularly proud that they are both Hancock alumni, and are thrilled that they are choosing to give back to the college through their work as foundation board members.”
Soto, a Santa Maria city council member since 2018, is the executive director of Future Leaders of America, one of the largest Latinx youth organizations in California. She received her associate degree at Hancock College before going on to Chapman University.
Also a Hancock alum, Lahr served more than 26 years on the Allan Hancock College Board of Trustees, serving as president for two. In addition, he is the president of Rincon Corp., a full-service agricultural real estate company founded in 1991.
The board includes nearly 30 community members from the Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys. The foundation contributes over $1 million annually to the college, including over $500,000 in student scholarships.
The foundation has also raised over $5.5 million toward the fund supporting the Hancock Promise, which provides area high school graduates with the opportunity to receive their first year free of tuition and fees at Hancock.
For more information about the foundation or the Hancock Promise, visit the Hancock College website.