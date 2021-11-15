A new homeless navigation service center in Santa Maria is offering case management, employment resources and connections to treatment for substance use and other mental health disorders for the city's unhoused population.
Behavioral health and addiction services provider Lags Recovery Centers Inc. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for the navigation center at 801 E. Chapel St., with staff also working to open a 40-bed emergency shelter called Road to Recovery in the same building as soon as possible.
The site was previously used as the main office for Lags Recovery before staff opened a new addiction and substance use clinic on Carmen Lane in June.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, unhoused residents can come to the navigation center to get lunch or a snack, use one of the computers in the technology center, receive care for wounds and other minor medical needs, or get connected to mental health resources and other services.
Aurora William, director of development for Lags Recovery Centers, said many of the city's unhoused residents don't know where to start with seeking services. A lack of knowledge about resources and treatment options, which are already limited, closes doors for the unhoused population, she said.
"What we are trying to do with both [the navigation center] and the treatment center on Carmen Lane is to open those doors to people," William said. "They’ll be able to come here, sit down, have lunch and talk to somebody."
Michelle Lawrence, who received lunch at the navigation center on Monday, said she is grateful for the expansion of resources in Santa Maria, where she has been experiencing homelessness since 2008. She currently lives on the street with her daughter Loren, 21, who is about six months pregnant.
"I know this place is gonna be a success. Nobody deserves to be out here on the street. Even just being able to use a bathroom is amazing," Lawrence said. "I've been out here since 2008, and I’ve never gotten help."
Her main goal right now, she said, is to secure housing for her daughter and future grandchild so they can be off the street.
On Monday, staff with Community Health Centers of the Central Coast was also present to offer COVID-19 testing and vaccines, and staff from Caesar's Barber Shop in Santa Maria provided free haircuts and shaves. Free food and beverages were also made available.
Lags Recovery Centers Inc. founder Francis "Frank" Lagattuta II said he is currently communicating with the city to get the accompanying emergency shelter up and running, with some remaining requirements related to health and safety standards. Lagattuta originally hoped to open the shelter in early November.
While a 2018 city declaration of a shelter crisis in Santa Maria states that some health and safety requirements may be suspended in the interest of increasing shelter space, Community Development Director Chuen Ng said Lags Recovery will need to implement emergency rescue egress openings, fire sprinklers and alarms, and restroom improvements before they can open.
"These are essential health and safety regulations that cannot be suspended," Ng said. "Even with a shelter crisis declaration, California government code enables jurisdictions to enact standards to ensure minimal public health and safety … We will continue to work with the applicant to meet these life and safety requirements, through plan review and site inspections."
According to Lags Assistant Director of Homeless Services Steve Plumley, the navigation center has hired three Americorps members to manage intake and outreach. Once the shelter opens, personnel from Goodwill Industries will staff the building overnight.
The need for increased shelter services in Santa Barbara County has long been identified, with the drastic nature of the situation summed up in a 2019 Santa Barbara County grand jury report.
The report, which assesses levels of county homelessness and resource availability, found a severe lack of permanent and temporary housing options in Santa Barbara County, with an additional 1,177 shelter beds needed to meet local demand as of 2019. Existing overnight shelters, like those run by Good Samaritan, are consistently at capacity year-round.
Santa Barbara County also has one of the highest youth homelessness rates in the state, and health-related issues such as mental illness and substance use are frequently found among the chronically homeless population, according to the report.
"We are working closely with the city," Lagatutta II said. "I would like to be a solution for the city and county as there has been an active declaration of a shelter crisis for years now."