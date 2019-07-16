The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday released multiple proposed modifications to the federal H-2A guest worker program, a federal initiative numerous agricultural producers on the Central Coast have utilized to meet their labor needs.
The proposed changes would reportedly streamline the application process and amend protections for domestic workers, according to the proposal.
The Labor Department will accept comments on the nearly 500-page proposal for 60 days, until mid-September.
"The proposed rule will increase access to a reliable legal agricultural workforce, easing unnecessary burdens on farmers, increase enforcement against fraud and abuse, all while maintaining protections for America’s workers," U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said in a statement welcoming the proposal.
"When this rule goes into effect, our farmers will be released from unnecessary and burdensome regulations allowing them to do what they do best.”
Introduced in 1986, the H-2A program permits U.S. employers to hire foreign workers for temporary or seasonal agricultural jobs that go unfilled due to a shortage of domestic labor.
Though the number of H-2A visas is not capped by the government, U.S. employers must demonstrate that foreign employment will not negatively affect wages and working conditions of the domestic labor force.
California employed 18,908 temporary guest workers over the one-year period ending Sept. 30, 2018, according to data published by the Labor department.
Roughly a fifth, or 3,891, of the state's guest workers tended to ranches and fields in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
The proposed regulations would require local growers and labor contractors to file applications and job orders electronically, a shift the Labor Department claims will "reduce costs and burdens for most employers ... the frequency of delays ... and promote administrative efficiency and accountability."
Approximately 94.1% of H-2A applications were filed electronically, the department notes, while "almost all" of the remaining 5.9% of paper applications included an email address, suggesting employers are capable of filing electronically.
Employers would also be allowed to stagger the entrance of guest workers for up to 120 days after the start of their growing period, cutting down on the need to file multiple applications.
The Labor Department says the change would "provide employers with the flexibility to accommodate changing weather and production conditions that are inherent to agricultural work."
“We’re encouraged by the administration’s efforts to improve the H-2A system,” California Farm Bureau Federation President Jamie Johansson said. “We continue to analyze the full proposal, but our initial reading shows that it would streamline certain aspects of the program and expand it to include additional forms of agriculture, such as reforestation work.”
Provisions regarding domestic employment will be modified to ensure U.S. workers have access to the jobs while minimizing disruptions for employers.
Under the proposed rule, employers will be required to hire qualified and willing U.S. workers for 30 days after the start of the work period.