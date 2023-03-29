032823-smt-viva
¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! is hosting its next free community event as local residents can relive the vintage sounds of the golden era of Mexican cinema with free performances by the musical trio, Tres Souls. 

Local residents can relive the vintage sounds of the Golden Era of Mexican Cinema with three free performances by the musical trio Tres Souls.

Three free public performances by Tres Souls are scheduled for Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. at Isla Vista School in Goleta; Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m. at Guadalupe City Hall; and a final show on Sunday, April 16 at 7 p.m. at The Marjorie Luke Theatre in Santa Barbara.

