¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! is back with its next free community event.
Local residents can relive the vintage sounds of the Golden Era of Mexican Cinema with three free performances by the musical trio Tres Souls.
Three free public performances by Tres Souls are scheduled for Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. at Isla Vista School in Goleta; Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m. at Guadalupe City Hall; and a final show on Sunday, April 16 at 7 p.m. at The Marjorie Luke Theatre in Santa Barbara.
The Los Angeles-based modern trio romántico Tres Souls is known for reviving the nostalgic "boleros" of the 1940s and 1960s, stylized during the golden era of Mexican cinema. With expert musicianship and vocals, Rocio Mendoza, Roberto Carlos and Jesus Martinez are “capturing the hearts of Angelenos, one ballad at a time," according to ABC7.
Each member of Tres Souls is an accomplished musician, and each inherited the knowledge and importance of heritage music through their family and generations before them.
They released their first album, Boleros Made in LA, in 2019, and have performed at many places including the opening act for Omara Portuondo, Hawaii’s 2nd Annual Barrio Café’s Sabor Fest, Walt Disney Studios for the premiere of the movie 'Coco,’ the Music Center 59th annual Holiday Celebration and most recently a sold out show at The Ford theater in Hollywood.
¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! is a collaboration between UCSB Arts & Lectures, The Marjorie Luke Theatre, the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, and the Isla Vista School Parent Teacher Association, dedicated to sharing the rich cultural heritage of Latin America to Santa Barbara County students and community members.