La Purisima School kicks off holiday season with Holiday Lights Cruise-Thru

Admission remains free to the public with the donation of an unwrapped toy for infants and children up to 16 years of age. Gifts will be donated to families in need through the Society of St. Vincent De Paul H.O.P.E shop.
La Purisima Concepcion Elementary is located at 219 W. Olive Ave. in Lompoc.
Remote public participation is encouraged, city officials said, noting that Tuesday's regularly scheduled council meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 23 and the radio at KPEG 100.9 FM.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.
The city of Solvang will not enforce the latest three-week business closure mandated by the state of California and is advising businesses to carry on with open doors and dining just as they have throughout the summer and fall.
The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
A $1.25 million settlement has been reached in three civil cases against Lucia Mar Unified School District involving a former Nipomo High School wrestling coach accused of sexual and physical abuse against five female students.
A Santa Maria couple that runs a family care center has sued Santa Barbara County Child Welfare Services for placing a foster child into their home who had been accused of sexually assaulting other children, according to a lawsuit filed last month in Los Angeles federal court.