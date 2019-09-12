La Purisima Mission State Historic Park will host a docent training information meeting from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
Anyone who has a love of history, meeting new people, learning new crafts, or working with others is invited to consider joining the team of docent volunteers at La Purisima, the most restored mission in California. All kinds of volunteer opportunities will be covered at the meeting, as well as an overview of the docent training class.
You have free articles remaining.
The eight-week docent training class will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each Saturday from Oct. 5 through Nov. 23. The program covers the history of California from the Chumash to the Spanish missions to the present. Attendees will also learn about mission-era crafts, native flora and fauna and interpretive skills.
The noncommittal meeting is a chance for people to learn more about the program. For more information, contact Ann Boggess at 805-735-2174 or at ann.boggess@parks.ca.gov.