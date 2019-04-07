Kurt Brown’s long-term relationship with multiple myeloma landed him on reality’s doorstep when the cancer deteriorated neck vertebrae to the point of failure. He could have faced paralysis, but today he’s looking forward to retirement, time back on the golf course and a list of honey-dos.
“I didn’t comprehend the scope of the damage, until probably two months after the surgery, that I could have been quadriplegic. At one point, a neurologist told me that if I had sneezed wrong, that could have been it for me,” Brown said.
Brown, who in December retired from Cal Poly after 35 years of service, was first diagnosed with monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance two decades ago.
“They told me then it would probably turn into multiple myeloma,” he said.
Multiple myeloma attacks plasma cells and accumulates in the bone marrow over time. The abnormal proteins produced by these cells can cause complications.
Fifteen years ago, that prediction became reality as Brown’s cancer status was reassessed to “smoldering myeloma.”
By 2015, he was suffering with neck issues which he thought were related to previous neck issues, chiefly arthritis.
“It turned out the myeloma had eroded two of my vertebrae,” he said.
On a March 2017 evening, after relaxing on the couch, he discovered he couldn’t lift his head, couldn’t get himself up off the couch.
“I couldn’t lift my head because my neck wasn’t supported anymore. When I got to the hospital, they broke the news that the myeloma had done what it had intended to do,” Brown said.
Brown remained hospitalized from that March evening until May 2017, during which time he underwent surgery, radiation and other treatments under the direction of Dr. Robert Dichmann.
“For a few moments, I felt hopeless because I didn’t now if it would get any better," Brown said. "I wasn’t concerned about the invasiveness of the cancer. I wanted my neck back because I like to play golf. That was wreckin’ me for a minute.”
He was moved to Marian Extended Care, but after talking to Dichmann and more tests, he returned to “what I call the ivory tower” at Mission Hope, where a new plan was put into action. A hospitalist came on board as did other staff.
“It just seemed like they became a team at that point," Brown recalled. "They helped me figure out how to navigate through the plain. There was a chance the bone could eventually heal. It was a lot of positive speak.”
Mission Hope team members told Brown that if he could get up and walk, he’d be fine.
“That became the goal,” Brown said. “I had a hospitalist that kicked me in my butt, wouldn’t let me feel sorry for myself, and the nurses were incredible around the clock.”
It was during that stay that the term “dignity” took on a whole new meaning for Brown.
“Previously, the term dignity spoke to me personally as my stature, that how I present myself will garner the respect I care for," he said. "But being cared for in that facility, the term took on a whole new meaning; it turned into a service that I’m always going to be grateful for. The care was impeccable.”
It was certainly not his words or actions that spoke to his dignity, he recalled.
“There are some humbling things you have to go through when you can’t get out of bed. Dignity is nowhere near your tongue. But when you see these guys perform under those situations, that’s when it took on a whole new meaning. You’re not doing anything to deserve the respect they’re giving you, but they’re giving it to you,” Brown said.
Even so, the neck didn’t heal, and in September 2017, he started losing strength below his neck.
“I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t feed myself,” Brown said.
An emergency surgery turned life around for him.
“I knew if the surgery was successful, I was on my way,” Brown said.
Then came excruciating radiation treatments and the infusions.
“The cancer still had to be taken care of. I’m grateful for the work that they’ve done,” Brown said.
By January 2018, he was out swinging golf clubs, and in March, he started playing 9-hole. Now he’s up to 18-hole games.
“I sucked kind of when I had full motion of my neck. I just suck a little bit more now,” Brown quipped.
But the fight was worth it.
“I didn’t feel like I was done," Brown said. "I didn’t like the way I left the job: One day I’m telling people, ‘I’ll see you tomorrow,’ the next day I’m staring at a ceiling. I never felt I wouldn’t make it back to normalcy. I always felt that was going to happen. My faith in God is incredibly strong. And I just don’t feel like I’m done till he says I’m done.”
As he wrapped up his career running the photography labs at Cal Poly, he worked toward completion of a thank-you project he said would still never come close to the thanks he believes the nurses at Mission Hope and Marian deserve: a digital photo journal featuring their portraits.
“Then I’m going to exhale," Brown said. "I’ve given the place 35 years of my life. I make sure faculty and students have what they need and the facility is up and running. I’ve been fortunate enough to be in an industry that I love, which is photography, to be in a learning environment, which is Cal Poly, and to be here for so many years to influence and be influenced.”
Then he’ll shift focus to family — chiefly his wife of 39 years, Deborah Brown.
“With or without a neck, she stood by me,” Brown said.
He’ll play more bass, take music theory and swing the clubs at Blacklake and Avila golf courses.
And he’ll tackle his wife’s honey-do list. He promised.