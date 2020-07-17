KT's Gymnastics moves mall classes to top of parking garage

KT's Gymnastics moves mall classes to top of parking garage

From the July 17 recap: Santa Maria news you may have missed today series
  • Updated

KT's All-Star Gymnastics in the Santa Maria Town Center has moved children's gymnastics outside, after a state mandate forced gyms to close Monday.

Owner Katey Eckenrode worked with mall officials to hold classes on the parking garage but found the exposed venue too hot.

Gymnasts were allowed to move their mats to the top entrance outside the mall, where the shade made workouts cooler.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News