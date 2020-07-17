KT's Gymnastics moves mall classes to top of parking garage

KT's All-Star Gymnastics in the Santa Maria Town Center has moved children's gymnastics outside, after a state mandate forced gyms to close Monday.
Owner Katey Eckenrode worked with mall officials to hold classes on the parking garage but found the exposed venue too hot.
Gymnasts were allowed to move their mats to the top entrance outside the mall, where the shade made workouts cooler.
